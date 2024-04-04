Denver International Airport adds nonstop flight to Istanbul, becoming the airport’s longest flight to date

DENVER — Travelers looking to explore the rich history and delectable cuisine of Istanbul won’t have to fly elsewhere to get there, thanks to a new partnership between Turkish Airlines and Denver International Airport.

On Thursday, Turkish Airlines announced it was adding nonstop flights between Denver (DEN) and Istanbul International Airport beginning June 11. The flight will become DIA’s longest flight to date, according to a DIA spokesperson.

“This is a historic announcement for the Mile High City and truly enhances Denver’s competitive position on the global stage,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in a prepared statement. “The investment by Turkish Airlines will further strengthen our diversity, both commercially and culturally, and provide new opportunities for trade and travel.”

Flights are scheduled to initially operate three days per week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, onboard a 316-seat Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Sunday flights will be added on July 9, the spokesperson said. Flights are scheduled to depart Denver at 7:35 p.m. and arrive in Istanbul at 4:15 p.m. the next day. Returning flights from Istanbul will depart at 1:55 p.m., arriving in Denver at 5:40 p.m., officials said.

“We are very glad to celebrate yet another important gateway opening in the United States, as we continue our mission of connecting more people and more destinations through our robust global route network,” said Turkish Airlines Vice President Sales of the Americas Fatih Durmaz. “The Denver expansion represents our first-ever endeavor in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States as we increase our presence across the continent.”

A DIA analysis shows the new flight is estimated to produce more than $54 in annual economic impact to Colorado’s economy and support the creation of approximately 350 new jobs across the state, generating more than $21 million in additional wages, according to a news release of the announcement.

With these new flights, DIA will offer nonstop access to a total of 31 destinations in 17 countries, including eight destinations across seven countries in Europe, the spokesperson said.

