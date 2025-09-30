Lone Tree’s dream park is finally becoming reality

LONE TREE, Colo. — The large, empty lot off Ridgegate Parkway and S. Havana Street might not look like much now, but the community of Lone Tree has been dreaming about its potential for more than two decades.

Starting in spring 2026, it will begin its transformation into High Note Regional Park.

Communities in Douglas County have been experiencing rapid growth. According to the latest available data, housing permits have been trending upward for the last several years.

While there is a lot of change around the county and Lone Tree, one fundamental thing has stayed the same- the community's love for parks and open space.

So much so that at a time when neighboring communities are facing cuts to their parks and recreation departments, Douglas County residents are about to see their investment in parks finally pay off.

"In 2022, the voters of Douglas County, by 88% agreed to tax themselves. A sales tax and a use tax, in order to facilitate the building of these new parks," said Douglas County Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle.

There are several projects now on deck thanks to what the county describes as a "once-in-a-generation" investment.

$7.4 million in taxpayer dollars from that ballot measure is going to High Note Regional Park, in addition to city dollars, grants and a partnership with South Suburban Parks and Recreation.

The park will have sports fields, a splash pad, two playgrounds, walking paths and large community swings.

"We're really happy to see just time and time again that our community wants to invest in assets like this," said Lone Tree Assistant City Manager Austin Good.

Crews will break ground in the spring of 2026, with a goal of having the park fully open in early fall 2027.