Douglas County makes 'once-in-a-generation investments' in parks and recreation across county

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — After receiving community feedback in Douglas County, commissioners announced "once-in-a-generation investments" in parks and recreation across the county.

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners made the announcement on Tuesday. It marks the most significant investment in parks and open space in the county's history, said Commissioner Abe Laydon.

“This is not just funding; it is a generational commitment to our people and our land," Laydon continued. "From neighborhood playgrounds to the transformational Zebulon complex, these investments will shape the daily lives of families, athletes, and adventurers for decades to come. We are building not just parks, but monuments to quality of life, health, and community. The choices we make today will echo for generations — and Douglas County is choosing to lead, boldly, into a future where our parks and open spaces stand as a living legacy of who we are and what we believe.”

Submitted by Douglas County The City of Lone Tree and South Suburban Parks and Recreation are working collaboratively to build Lone Tree’s first and only regional park: High Note Regional Park.

Millions of dollars will go toward projects in Lone Tree, Parker and Castle Rock, as well as the Zebulon Regional Sports Complex in northwest Douglas County.

The construction of these new sports fields and facilities is supported by the Parks, Trails, Historic Resources and Open Space Fund, which is a 0.17% sales and use tax that was approved by county voters in 1994 to preserve parks, trails and open spaces in the community. The fund is broken up so each aspect of it — parks, historic resources, open space, etc. — is awarded a specific percentage of the overall total. In 2022, more than 87% of county voters approved to extend the sales tax, according to the county. It is expected to generate $330 million over 15 years.

Douglas County asked residents to take a survey in 2024 so officials could gain a better understanding of the community's priorities with this fund. Thousands partook in it. Those results were presented to the Board of Douglas County Commissioners in September 2024.

You can go through the extensive findings from the study in the PDF below.

After combing through the survey results, the board identified the community's top priorities:



Zebulon Regional Sports Complex

High Note Regional Park (in partnership with Lone Tree)

Salisbury Park (in partnership with Parker)

Gold Crown (in partnership with Castle Rock)

Wildcat Regional Park (in partnership with Highlands Ranch Community Association)

On Tuesday, the board announced that three of the above parks will be awarded a $7.5 million investment each: High Note Regional Park will get two new multipurpose fields; Salisbury Park will get new softball and baseball fields, soccer fields and other facilities; and funds will support a new fieldhouse at Gold Crown.

Submitted by Douglas County The Salisbury Regional Park Expansion Project will begin in 2025 and last through 2029, according to the Town of Parker.

Denver7 reached out to the county to ask if the fund will support Zebulon.

"Zebulon will likely receive funding, but we’re working with designers/engineers/partners on a final cost to know how much," said Caroline Frizell, director of communication and public affairs for Douglas County.

Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio, who regularly reports on Douglas County news, learned more about Zebulon earlier this year, and heard concerns from residents about the project's location and amenities. Some residents mentioned how far it is from parts of the community and others wondered why it didn't include pools for competitive swimming.

We also asked about Wildcat Regional Park, the lone amenity left off the priority list.

"Wildcat will be coming up within the next month," Frizell explained, noting that it is actually an open space, despite its name. "There may be funding from the Open Space portion of the fund."

A community celebration is planned for 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 2. A location has not yet been announced.