Lone Tree mayor highlights growth, housing and city's future in State of the City address

LONE TREE, Colo. — Long-time and newer residents of Lone Tree say the city's rapid growth comes with both benefits and drawbacks, as Mayor Marissa Harmon delivered her State of the City address Thursday touting the community's momentum.

David Gow moved to Lone Tree in 2021 after leaving Denver in search of something different.

"We sold our house in the city, and the city was changing quite a bit, and we wanted to get back to the suburbs," Gow said.

Brad Houston has called Lone Tree home since the '80s and says the appeal has always been clear.

"The houses aren't overpriced. You have some room in between your neighbors. You get a little bit of land," Houston said.

The city's growth is hard to miss. Gow remembers a very different Lone Tree.

"I used to drive my Jeep up on the bluffs and sit up there and watch the thunderstorms and drive down the dirt roads," Gow recalled.

For Houston, the growth has brought convenience.

"The growth makes the place more convenient to get to, so you don't have to drive as far. I've got everything right here that I want," Houston explained.

On Thursday, Harmon delivered her State of the City address, highlighting the community's progress and what lies ahead.

"We are powered for what's next, and I certainly feel that we have so many destinations around the city that are just taking shape, whether it's ground breakings or ribbon cuttings, we continue to build great momentum on some exciting things to come," Harmon detailed.

During the address, Harmon shared that the city's 2026 total revenue is more than $86 million — well short of expenses at more than $138 million — but the city says it is confident in its long-term vision.

"We are committed to being as business friendly as possible while creating different housing opportunities and making sure that we are also the safest city," Harmon said.

Harmon said the planning behind the growth extends well beyond 2026.

"The reason I'm mayor is truly to make a positive impact for the next generation. Lone Tree is truly a space where all ages and opportunities at every stage can come here and thrive," Harmon said.

Both Houston and Gow said they see positives in the city's direction, but also have some concerns.

"They could use a modest amount of growth. But, you know, some of the developments that seem to be coming are multiple condo units or apartment units," Gow said.

Houston also shared a concern.

"The sad part is it chases away a lot of the wildlife. We still get, you know, wildlife here in the area — we've got bears, coyotes, deer, foxes," Houston said.

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