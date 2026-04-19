LONE TREE, Colo. — The City of Lone Tree is calling out the state legislature for passing laws that narrow local control, specifically in areas pertaining to zoning, occupancy limits, and land use.

In a recent post on the city's website, officials stated the state is passing laws in "areas traditionally governed at the local level."

Lone Tree Mayor Marissa Harmon telling Denver7's Tyler Melito recent state laws are eroding the city's Home Rule Charter. The charter, passed by residents in 1998, acts as the city's constitution and gives the city the power to manage its own affairs.

"We know our residents best. We know our city best, and so do all the other mayors. And making sure that we can make the best decisions for what's best for our city and our residents will remain of utmost importance," Harmon said.

Harmon said new state laws make it easier for a developer to build on a vacant plot of land without getting council approval.

"Our public comment period could be completely omitted from the process, which is a large concern. The other thing is, what if we don't want multi-family housing on that corner. For cities, we rely on sales tax, and sales tax is generated through commercial properties," Harmon said.

► Watch Tyler Melito's report in the player below:

Lone Tree accuses state of overreach on local land‑use decisions

Harmon and the city council are prepared to execute their rights under the Home Rule Charter. This means they may pass ordinances to overrule state law and give control back to the city.

"Any other municipality, large or small throughout the state, should also have the ability to decide what's best for their city and their future," Harmon said.

I took Harmon's concerns to Douglas County's representative in the state house, Max Brooks, who also serves as a Castle Rock councilmember.

"I think that we ought to be working, every single legislator ought to be working hand in glove with their local elected officials," Brooks said.

Brooks said he understands where Harmon and Lone Tree officials are coming from. While he would not vote for legislation hindering local control, Brooks said other lawmakers are looking at it from a different lens.

"For some communities, some where the legislators are coming out of those local communities where they will not pass anything that has to do with, say, zoning or trying to work towards an affordable housing solution. They feel it has to be done at the state level," Brooks said.

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