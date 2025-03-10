Local restaurants shield customers from rising egg costs while some national chains charge extra fees

DENVER — While driving on Broadway in South Denver, it's hard not to miss the Breakfast Palace marquee that bluntly states, "No surcharge on eggs here."

It's one of several local businesses who are protecting customers from the rising cost of eggs, while some national chains add extra fees.

"We just invested so much of our time here all these years that it seemed silly not to pursue the opportunity when it came up to purchase it," said Trish Mestas, a former employee of Breakfast Palace for more that two decades.

She and her colleague Juan Perez Sepulveda bought it together around seven months ago.

"Right when the egg craze began," she said, "It was about $33 for one box [of eggs], now it's $140."

She said it never crossed her mind to pass the cost along to consumers, so she and Sepulveda put it on the sign up front for everyone to see.

National Denny's to implement egg surcharge amid nationwide shortage Scripps News Group

Customers told Denver7 they feel like it's a generous move by the business.

"We recognize people every Sunday morning, when we're here for breakfast, that are here every Sunday like we are. And I think to keep the people that are really supporting you all the time. I think that's a great way to keep people coming back," said repeat customer Steve Shellenberger.

The co-owners said they are doing what they can to even it out, like canceling all their deliveries and picking up their egg supply themselves.

"We'll eat the cost and do more footwork to try to keep it minimal on our end," said Mestas.

As for any other rising food costs down the line, she said they're handling one thing at a time.

"Deal with the eggs one day, avocados the next, whatever you need to do," she said.