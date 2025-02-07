Colorado businesses feeling the pain of skyrocketing egg prices

Pete's Kitchen has been a staple of Colorado dining for decades. The Denver diner is now one of many businesses struggling with the skyrocketing price of eggs.

It’s a severe problem for businesses that rely on eggs to serve the items on their menu. Restaurants, diners and grocery stores are all dealing with a surge in egg prices causing a major drop in supply. Some are now charging extra fees for eggs or not stocking eggs at all.

Waffle House announced a nationwide 50-cent surcharge for each egg.

Pete's Kitchen told Denver7, they wouldn't be adding a surcharge for eggs, but they have felt the impact of the price hikes. Owner Alex Barakos said, they originally paid eight cents for eggs but are now paying 50 cents.

U.S. Department of Agriculture projections show the price of eggs will rise 20% this year. The price hikes have already hit Colorado with the average price of eggs reaching $4.15 in December, up from $3.65 in November.

The ongoing bird flu outbreak and inflation are attributing factors to the price increase and egg shortages across the country, officials said.