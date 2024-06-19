Living kidney donor traveling 10,000 miles this summer searching for living donors for kids

DENVER — In 2022, Brian Martindale started a mission to save lives by traveling the country, looking for live kidney donors for children. He's traveling 10,000 miles across 23 cities and recently stopped in Denver as part of his mission.

Martindale founded the Driving for Life campaign, after he donated his kidney to a child back in 2013. The donation happened after he saw a newspaper story about a little girl needing a kidney, who turned out to be a perfect match with Martindale.

“I turned out to be a match, as if we were family," said Martindale.

Image courtesy of Brian Martindale. Brian Martindale donated his kidney to Jessica Schwerin, after finding out she needed a kidney through a newspaper story.

Eventually, Martindale founded the Kidneys for Kids organization, a nonprofit connecting children with live kidney donors. Since 2022, when Martindale started his summer treks, the group has found 11 willing donors and they're goal is to find 100.

On Friday, Martindale made his stop in Denver to meet Tonia Reynolds and her son, Forrest Holt. Forrest was born with a vascular malformation on his leg and has undergone 200 surgeries in his life.

"Forrest actually spent the first 356 days of his life in five hospitals in two countries," said Reynolds.

At just 4-months-old, Forrest experienced a hemorrhage on his leg where he bled out for 8 hours. The hemorrhage led to kidney failure and more than 500 blood transfusions. Eventually, Forrest went on dialysis for 8 years.

Reynolds nearly gave up hope, after she was informed that Forrest may never find a kidney match, due to the transfusions. However, in 2022 a living donor came forward and Forrest finally had his kidney.

"He's been given a second life," said Reynolds.

There are more than 101,000 people on the national organ transplant waiting list, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Eighty-six percent of those on the waiting list need a kidney, but only 17,000 people receive a kidney transplant each year. In Colorado, there are more than 2,000 children in need of kidney.

Martindale is also raising funds to assist families in need.

The group is collection donations for travel, lodging and medical supplies. You can make a donation here.