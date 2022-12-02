Live updates: High winds in the foothills, plains force semis to stop driving on some roads, cause outages

DENVER – It’s going to be very windy today, Denver – and we’re already starting to some effects of that on our highways.

For those in the mountains, you’re looking at Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Avalanche Watches and Warnings until 5 p.m. Expect accumulations around 6-10 inches, with areas of blowing snow Thursday. Be careful out there on the mountain roads, as driving may be hazardous at times Thursday.

We’re keeping an eye on weather and road conditions in the live blog below. Check back constantly for updates.

Friday

6:37 a.m. | Reporting downed power lines, trees in El Paso County | El Paso County officials are advising people to report downed trees and power lines by clicking here. Click on "create a service request." DO NOT touch the tree or the power line. Power lines can carry an electric current strong enough to cause serious injury or possibly death, officials say.

5:51 a.m. | Power outages | Poudre Valley REA is reporting 153 customers without power in northeast Fort Collins.

5:27 a.m. | Weather update | The National Weather Service in Pueblo is warning of very high winds through the afternoon and areas of blowing dust. Avoid high profile vehicles and starting fires, officials say.

5:24 a.m. | Power outages | CORE Electric, formally IREA, is reporting multiple outages affecting 595 customers, with residents in Douglas County sustaining the biggest impact, with 446 customers.

Xcel Energy is reporting 37 outages affecting 3,261 customers, the largest being up north in Commerce City, with 1,106 customers affected since 9:45 p.m. last night.

4:52 a.m. | Road conditions | The left lane of southbound I-25 is closed between Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road due to High Wind Restrictions.

3:33 a.m. | Road conditions | Drivers south of Castle Rock will be impacted by a High Wind Restriction placed by CDOT for semis on I-25 from Plum Creek through the Colorado-New Mexico state line. CDOT has ordered that all southbound High Profile, Light, and CMV vehicles must stop and stage in the Express Lane on I-25 southbound at Plum Creek Parkway, mile 181.

Why will all drivers be impacted? Because CDOT has closed the Express Lane to allow semis to wait it out while the winds calm down.