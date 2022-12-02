Very windy, with mountain snow Friday

DENVER — A Weather Action Day is in effect, for high winds and snow for the mountains Friday.

We have a High Wind Warning in effect for the foothills and plains through 5 p.m. today. In the mountains, Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Avalanche Watches and Warnings are in place. Expect accumulations around 6-10 inches, with areas of blowing snow. Driving may be hazardous at times.

Dry, but very windy weather will continue for Denver and the eastern plains through the afternoon. We'll see wind gusts near 60 mph along the Front Range until 5 p.m.

Winds gradually calm and snow tapers off out west tonight. Lows will fall to the teens and low 20s by morning.

The weekend will be dry and milder again, with upper 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday.

Snow showers are possible in our northern mountains Saturday and Sunday, followed by another stronger storm system arriving on Monday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.