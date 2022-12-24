Littleton apartment fire forces evacuations in arctic temperatures

DENVER — LITTLETON, Colo. — An apartment fire in Littleton forced 24 units to evacuate Friday morning, forcing several people outside and into the arctic temperatures as crews investigate.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, multiple 911 callers reported heavy smoke at the Windermere Apartments off Littleton Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m.

Two people were rescued by firefighters and brought to safety, according to the fie department. No injuries were reported.

It's the last thing resident Patsy Clare was hoping to deal with, considering her last 24 hours.

"I am, like many people, struggling with canceled travel plans this Christmas," Clare said.

Clare was supposed to be in Chicago with her family on Thursday through the holidays, but her Southwest flight, like hundreds of others, was canceled due to freezing temperatures.

"The backup plan was staying here. Like, this was plan B. So we'll just have to switch to plan C," Clare said, which she is still trying to figure out.

The Red Cross was at the scene to help residents who were unable to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.