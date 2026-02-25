Lincoln County Human Services disruptions after car crash into courthouse injures three people

HUGO, Colo. — Lincoln County Human Services will be disrupted Wednesday after a car crash into the Lincoln County Courthouse Tuesday, injuring three people. The rest of the building will reopen for normal operations.

Most Lincoln County Human Services employees will work remotely. For child and/or adult protection emergencies please callthe hotline at 1-(844)- CO4KIDS or the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. For any other inquiries, call the Human Services' main line at (719) 743-2404, leave a message.

The hallway to the Lincoln County Administrator's Office will also be closed temporarily. Anyone who needs to talk to the administrator's office can call 719-743-2810.

Three people — two people inside the building and the driver of the car — were seriously injured in the crash Tuesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). One of the employees, a 60-year-old woman, was flown to a Denver hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The other county employee who was hurt is a 64-year-old man. He was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. He has since been released.

A 75-year-old man was driving a 2025 Subaru Crosstrek around 10:19 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of the vehicle entering the courthouse parking lot and went through the north wall of the building.

The driver of the Subaru was also transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He was not released, as of 7:32 p.m. Tuesday.

The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into the crash. The cause of the wreck is under investigation and possible charges are pending, according to CSP.