Lawmakers from 24 states, including Colorado, gather in show of solidarity with Minnesota

DENVER — Four Colorado state lawmakers and more than 100 legislators from 24 states gathered virtually Thursday afternoon to show solidarity with Minnesota amid tensions over immigration enforcement activity there.

Organizers stated the goal of this gathering was to condemn federal agents' tactics at protests and the escalation of force used against Minnesota residents. Two protesters with Colorado ties, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, have died as a result of encounters with federal agents during the unrest.

During the gathering, more than a dozen lawmakers expressed deep concerns about immigration enforcement in their cities and states.

The majority of participants were Democratic state representatives and senators.

The Colorado lawmakers in attendance included Rep. Meg Froelich, Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, Sen. Mike Weissman, and Rep. Regina English.

Rep. Velasco shared a statement, giving her thoughts on the current state of immigration enforcement in Colorado.

“In Colorado, we are seeing mistreatment of children, community members dying in detention centers like Geo. Like Delvin Francisco Rodriguez," Velasco said. "Both rural and urban communities are suffering from their inhumane tactics of an outdated structure."

Velasco said the Colorado state legislature is working on three different measures to address accountability for ICE agents.

One bill, SB26-005, would allow someone to sue ICE agents for constitutional violations.