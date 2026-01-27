AdventHealth Porter director of behavioral health warns against re-watching violent ICE videos

DENVER — People across the world have watched the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti last week by federal agents in Minnesota multiple times from different angles. Repeated exposure to a violent incident, even if indirect, can have impacts on your mental health.

A 2019 study in the Journal of Adolescent Health linked viewing traumatic events online to symptoms of depression and PTSD.

Brad Sjostrom, director of behavioral health at AdventHealth Porter, recommends that people limit their exposure to such videos.

“The more a person watches it, the more disturbing it becomes and some people don't even need to watch it at all," he said. "They could just receive the information and digest it."

He said those who have been victimized in the past or been subject to violence should completely avoid watching violent videos at all.

Overall, we can stay updated on what’s going on in the world and important events around the United States without watching every brutal detail, he explained.

Re-watching videos that are graphic or show somebody dying can take a toll on your mental health and Sjostrom is warning people to keep an eye out for the signs.

"I think the big ones are people think about the situation over and over if they have the images in their head that they can't get rid of them, if it's affecting their ability to sleep, their ability to concentrate, if they're feeling anxious or keyed up or even hyper vigilant about what's going on around them," Sjostrom said.

He said anyone experiencing those feelings and experiences should talk to someone and, if needed, seek a therapist.

It’s important to recognize when our mental health needs a break from triggering content.

Sjostrom recommends turning devices off and focusing on things that bring joy and fulfillment, like spending time with friends and family or hobbies.