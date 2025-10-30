Colorado lawmakers, developers and local leaders discuss possible solutions for affordable housing

DENVER — Those advocating for more affordable housing agree that the issue is not going to be solved by just one group.

"If the market was going to provide housing that is affordable to our whole community, that would be happening, and it's not," said Katie McKenna, housing developer with Archway Communities. "So we're reliant on federal, state and local funding, as well as philanthropy."

The nonprofit renovates existing housing, preserves affordable housing and builds new construction.

One of those renovations was the project that turned old dorm rooms at the former Johnson & Wales campus into affordable apartments.

Denver7

"The funding needed to bridge gaps for affordable housing development just isn't there," McKenna said of one of the major challenges for bringing projects online.

The group brought together stakeholders and experts on Thursday to see what else can be done to solve the issue.

"This past legislative session, we worked to make it easier to fund affordable housing developments, and also did a number of work of policies to protect homeowners," said State Senator Julie Gonzales (D), who sat on the panel.

With a few months until the new legislative session starts in January, Denver7 asked what solutions Gonzales would like her colleagues to take up.

"We're really going to be ensuring that people have the basic fundamentals," she said. "Access to housing, good education, health care and safety, those are really going to be our priorities."

Denver7

Gonzales is hopeful that recently passed legislation will help create more affordable housing.

"I've heard from local partners across the state that they are in the process right now of trying to do the work at the local level to update their zoning policies, to change ordinances in order to be able to access and receive the carrots that we put forward at the state level in terms of access to affordable housing dollars," she said.

As local, state and federal leaders attempt to tackle the issue, Gonzales said the community's voice needs to be part of the conversation.

"If you are experiencing that pain, that frustration, reach out to your city council, to your state elected official, and to your member of Congress, because we all need to hear from you in this moment," she said.