Latino voters could have major impact on 2024 election in Colorado, nation

DENVER — While Trump and Harris are making their final campaign pushes, experts say winning over Latino voters could be key to winning the White House.

According to research from UCLA's Latino Policy and Politics Institute, just over 700,000 eligible Latino voters live in Colorado.

The demographic represents the second-largest group of eligible voters in the state.

Counting down to election day, both parties are battling for their vote.

"I believe the Latino vote may decide this presidential election for sure," said Jessica Bassan, a member of Colorado Hispanic Republicans.

On the other side of the aisle, the Harris-Walz campaign came together Saturday night in Arvada for a Hombres con Harris event focused on Hispanic men.

Harris supporter Uriel Berrun explained what issues he believes matter the most to Latino voters.

"They're concerned whether or not they have an opportunity to get a decent paying job to support their family. I also think, by and large, immigration is going to be a huge issue," said Berrun.

For the GOP, Bassan is a member of the Colorado Hispanic Republicans.

"I believe everybody is equally worried about immigration, crime, safety, the economy," she said.

Her campaigning has been focused on educating voters so they can pick a candidate who speaks to them.

"As a Hispanic Latina, I am proud to be here. I am proud to listen all voices for the Latinos that are excited to go to decide about what's going to happen with this country," said Bassan.

And as they decide, they have more power than ever.

Colorado ranks eighth in the country in eligible Latino voters.