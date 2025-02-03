Larimer County man accused of shooting, killing neighbors' cattle is sentenced

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Larimer County man who was accused of shooting and killing neighbors' cattle last spring was sentenced on Friday.

Judge Stephen Jouard sentenced Michael Lee Hester to three years of supervised probation, 24 days in jail and 240 hours of community service, according to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office. Hester was also ordered to pay $27,691 in restitution.

Hester accepted a plea deal, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of agriculture animal theft. Those charges are both class four felonies.

Denver7

Back in April 2024, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Hester had shot and killed livestock that did not belong to him around his property in unincorporated Larimer County. Deputies obtained a search warrant and found seven dead cattle in various locations. An eighth cow was seriously injured and had to be euthanized, according to a news release at the time.

Because Colorado is a free-range state, any property owner who does not want livestock on their land should build a fence to keep them away

Hester was arrested and faced nearly two dozen felony charges.

Watch Denver7's initial report about Hester's arrest, and hear from one of his neighbors, in the video below.

Deputies: Larimer Co. man arrested for killing cattle that belonged to neighbors

After his arrest, "several members of the community spoke on behalf of the prosecution and defense highlighting the contention that existed in the community surrounding this case," the district attorney's office said.

Hester pleaded guilty in November to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of animal theft. As part of the plea deal, 12 other charges were dropped.

Judge Jouard noted the aggravating factors in this case while also acknowledging the defendant's remorse.

“Mr. Hester made several poor choices and took the law into his hands,” Judge Jouard said. “But he has expressed extreme regret and appears to be genuinely remorseful. I must take each of those elements into consideration.”