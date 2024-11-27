Larimer County man pleads guilty to killing 8 of neighbors’ cattle

A Larimer County man accused of shooting and killing his neighbors’ cattle while driving around on a personal, off-road vehicle in April took a deal and pleaded guilty last week, according to court records.

Michael Hester, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of animal theft — all felonies — as part of a deal, court records show. The plea deal dropped 12 additional charges of aggravated animal cruelty, animal theft, shooting from a public road and felony trespassing from Hester’s case.

Crime Deputies: Larimer Co. man arrested for killing cattle that belonged to neighbors Óscar Contreras

Hester could face two to six years in prison and fines of up to $500,000 on each charge.

The 37-year-old was arrested in April after several of his neighbors filed police reports claiming he shot at their cattle while driving a utility terrain vehicle, also known as a side-by-side.

Deputies with search warrants found seven dead cattle belonging to two neighbors, along with a critically injured eighth cow that had to be euthanized.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.