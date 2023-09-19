Larimer County investigators seeking Good Samaritan who helped lead first responders to body on trail

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — As the Larimer County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting death of a man on a trail near Horsetooth Reservoir, it is asking for help identifying a Good Samaritan who helped the first responders.

On Sept. 10 around 10:18 a.m., a person called 911 to report a person lying on the Foothills Trail near Horsetooth Reservoir. When first responders arrived, they found that the man was deceased, the sheriff's office said.

He was later identified by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office as Paul Gallenstein, 64, of Fort Collins. An autopsy found his cause of death was a gunshot wound. However, the manner of death remains under investigation.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office Paul Gallenstein

After the man's body was found, investigators and others, including K-9 teams and drone operators, searched the area. They never found a weapon, but the sheriff's office said the area had heavy foliage.

Anybody who found a gun or other suspicious items around the Reservoir Ridge Foothills Trail is asked to call the sheriff's office immediately at 970-498-5174.

In addition, investigators are trying to locate a Good Samaritan who was on the trail on the morning of Sept. 10. The man, who was walking a dog, helped lead EMS personnel to the deceased man. However, the man left the area before investigators could interview him.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office Larimer County Sheriff's Office is seeking this Good Samaritan who helped lead first responders to a man's body.

This person, and anybody else who was on the Foothills Trail at Reservoir Ridge between 9 and 11 a.m. that day, is asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling 970-498-5174.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bobby Moll said investigators are working nonstop to identify witnesses and track down information.

“We won’t stop working until we find out what happened to Paul," he said. "Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family during this time of grief and uncertainty.”

To provide information but remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.