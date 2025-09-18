Larimer County deputies seek public's help in alleged catfishing incidents

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Authorities in Larimer County arrested a man they allege catfished a victim after agreeing to meet via a dating app before “trapping and threatening” the victim inside his vehicle.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release there was a similar incident with another victim allegedly tied to the suspect – with the potential for more victims – leading law enforcement to release the man’s name and mugshot.

According to the sheriff’s office, on August 31, deputies responded to a 911 report in which the call was disconnected in the Douglas Reservoir area in Fort Collins and found the suspect, Anthony Brown-Wright, 33, and another person leaving his vehicle.

The victim told law enforcement they “arranged to meet up at the reservoir with a woman” but instead the victim said “Brown-Wright had misrepresented his identity” who then kept the victim from leaving and “hung up the phone when the victim tried calling 911,” according to a news release.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy discovered the alleged incident was similar to another that happened on August 22 in which the suspect met a different victim through the same dating app.

“The victim entered the white GMC Yukon expecting to meet a person of a completely different description than Brown-Wright. The suspect became violent and prevented the victim from leaving, but the victim fought back and was able to exit the vehicle. Brown-White threatened to press charges against the victim for fighting him, then asked for sexual acts in lieu of calling police,” said Larimer County in the news release.

The sheriff’s office said both victims are transgender individuals and they are working to determine if the victims were targeted.

The suspect was arrested on August 31 and booked on multiple charges including criminal extortion, third-degree assault, obstruction of phone or telegraph service and false imprisonment.

Authorities fear there might be additional victims and ask the public to contact Larimer County at 970-577-2085 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.