Large plume of smoke result of two prescribed burns in Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two scheduled prescribed burns in Colorado might catch your eye, but officials stress the plumes of smoke are part of planned vegetation control and should not be reported to 911.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it is conducting a prescribed burn at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge near Commerce City on Monday.

The burn was scheduled between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with more burns scheduled over the coming weeks.According to a news release, the agency planned over the course of several weeks to burn up to 2,305 acres in an effort to “reinvigorate the growth of native prairie vegetation, reduce accumulated litter, manage efforts for weed control and improve habitat to sustain wildlife.”

Monday’s efforts would result in the burning of around 500 acres, said David Lucas of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Additionally, residents in northeast Boulder might see plumes of smoke on Monday, but the fires are part of a prescribed burn that will continue through the afternoon hours.

Two separate burns were scheduled for Monday including one in an open space off 71st street and another north of Valmont Road and west of North 95th Street, according to Jamie Barker, Public Information Officer for Boulder Fire-Rescue.

“Burn ignition will begin after 10 a.m. and will end prior to 3 p.m. Community members may continue to see smoke past 3 p.m. as the fire crews work on extinguishing the prescribed burn,” said Boulder Fire-Rescue in a news release.

Residents who see the large plumes of smoke are urged to not contact 911.

The agriculture burns in Boulder on Monday are part of a larger, ongoing effort in agriculture areas to control vegetation and weeds along irrigation infrastructure, according to the city.

According to the city, other future prescribed burns were planned at these locations, but no time/days were provided due to “complex nature of planned prescribed burns:”

South of Boulder Reservoir

East of N. 55th, north of Boulder Reservoir

West of N. 71st Street, north of Monarch Road

East of 75th Street, north of Valmont Road

South Boulder Road, north of U.S. Hwy 36

West of 95th Street, north of Valmont Road

West of Cherryvale Rd., north of Baseline Road

East of 63rd, south of Jay Road



