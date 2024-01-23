Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large crowd packs DIA train platform as technical issues slow operations

Trains were running at a "limited capacity," according to the airport.
DIA trains are running on limited capacity to the airport's concourses.
dia trains 012324.jpg
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 13:52:31-05

The train platform at Denver International Airport’s main terminal was packed with massive crowds Tuesday morning as the airport said technical issues slowed operations.

Buses were running to help take passengers from the main terminal to the concourses, the airport said.

Some passengers were being directed to use bridge security. Travelers going from concourse A to concourse B or C will be directed to board a train or take a bus.

The airport was urging people to arrive 30 minutes earlier than they normally would to account for train delays that were expected throughout the day.

As of mid-morning Tuesday, there was no timetable for the technical issues to be resolved.

Train delays have packed the platform before, like this incident in October. That issue was resolved in a matter of minutes after a massive crowd gathered to wait for the trains. Other issues at the airport, like a baggage system breakdown earlier this month, have caused disruptions lasting hours or even days.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives