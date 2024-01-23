Large crowd packs DIA train platform as technical issues slow operations

The train platform at Denver International Airport’s main terminal was packed with massive crowds Tuesday morning as the airport said technical issues slowed operations.

Trains at DIA in Denver running late never seen this what a disaster of an airport #DIA pic.twitter.com/cHpMquhBnB — Amit Nayar (@nayar_amit) January 23, 2024

Buses were running to help take passengers from the main terminal to the concourses, the airport said.

Some passengers were being directed to use bridge security. Travelers going from concourse A to concourse B or C will be directed to board a train or take a bus.

The airport was urging people to arrive 30 minutes earlier than they normally would to account for train delays that were expected throughout the day.

Never seen the trains shut off at #DIA currently outside waiting for a bus to Terminal B. Good thing its nice out...I advise to get to #DenverInternationalAirport very early for security. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Frt3N4b3oi — Dan Berry (@mrdberry) January 23, 2024

As of mid-morning Tuesday, there was no timetable for the technical issues to be resolved.

Train delays have packed the platform before, like this incident in October. That issue was resolved in a matter of minutes after a massive crowd gathered to wait for the trains. Other issues at the airport, like a baggage system breakdown earlier this month, have caused disruptions lasting hours or even days.

UPDATE: Buses and additional staff are being deployed to supplement taking passengers from the Terminal to the concourses.



Passengers will either be guided by DEN staff to board a train or to take a bus from Concourse A to concourses B and C. pic.twitter.com/hLMLbcdjT6 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 23, 2024