Lakewood woman missing since early January found deceased

Posted at 10:58 AM, Feb 02, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A missing Lakewood woman who was last seen in early January was found deceased on Wednesday evening.

The Lakewood Police Department said Patricia Dilworth, 69, was last seen on Jan. 6 when her family dropped her off near her home around S. Teller Street and W. Alameda Avenue.

Three days later, on Jan. 9, the family asked Lakewood police to conduct a welfare check at the home. She was not in the home.

The Lakewood police sent out a missing persons alert for Dilworth.

Over the next few weeks, police searched areas where they thought she may have gone.

On Wednesday evening, a detective checked the area of 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard and discovered Dilworth's body.

Police said they do not suspect any criminal activity.

