Lakewood police searching for missing at-risk woman last seen Thursday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.

Patricia Dilworth, 69, was last seen Thursday, Jan. 5 near South Teller Street and West Alameda Avenue.

She is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a cream jacket.

🚨 LPD is requesting your assistance in locating an at-risk missing person.🚨



Patricia Dilworth was last seen 1/5/23 near S. Teller St/ W. Alameda Ave. wearing gray sweater, jeans, and a cream jacket. Patricia is described as 5’0 tall, approx 110 lbs., and short grey hair. pic.twitter.com/lfEWOsEVnn — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) January 10, 2023

Lakewood police say she has mental and health disabilities, and her family is concerned for her safety.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert for Patricia Monday evening.

Anyone with information on Patricia's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or JeffCom dispatch at 303-980-7300.