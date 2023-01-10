Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

Lakewood police searching for missing at-risk woman last seen Thursday

missing Patricia Dilworth.jpg
Lakewood Police Department
missing Patricia Dilworth.jpg
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 23:09:28-05

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.

Patricia Dilworth, 69, was last seen Thursday, Jan. 5 near South Teller Street and West Alameda Avenue.

She is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a cream jacket.

Lakewood police say she has mental and health disabilities, and her family is concerned for her safety.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert for Patricia Monday evening.

Anyone with information on Patricia's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or JeffCom dispatch at 303-980-7300.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch Denver7 News anytime, streaming on Samsung TV+