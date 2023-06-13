Lakewood police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that killed one woman.

A car hit 49-year-old Angela Selvage, a pedestrian, on May 28 after West 6th Ave. Frontage Road and Jay Street. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Selvage didn't likely know the car or driver who hit her, according to Lakewood police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), and mention Lakewood PD case LK23-015406.