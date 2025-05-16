Lakewood police responding to shoplifting call shoot, injure man

LAKEWOOD, Colo – A man was shot by a Lakewood police agent Friday afternoon after police were called to investigate an alleged shoplifting incident.

According to police, at around 2:35 p.m. agents responded to a shoplifting call at a Home Depot located in the 7200 block of W. Colfax Avenue.

A loss prevention officer at the Home Depot said the man took off from the store when confronted.While searching the area near Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Blvd., agents located an adult male.

Lakewood police told Denver7 once agents confronted the man, he allegedly used something “he may have shoplifted as a weapon.”

A Lakewood police agent fired his weapon, striking the man. He was taken to a hospital and “was alive at last check,” said police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.