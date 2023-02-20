Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lakewood police need information in fatal 6th avenue motorcycle crash

The motorcyclist collided with that SUV, lost control and went down on the shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
6th avenue fatal motorcycle crash.png
Posted at 12:32 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 14:32:46-05

Lakewood police are asking the public for information after a motorcyclist was killed Sunday on 6th avenue.

At around 6:45 p.m., The rider of a Harley Davidson was headed east when a dark colored Audi tried to make a lane change and forced the motorcycle rider into an SUV that was next to the cyclist, police said.

The motorcyclist collided with that SUV, lost control and went down on the shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Audi did not remain on scene and is described as a newer vehicle with LED headlights. It was unclear if the driver of the Audi made contact with the motorcycle during the attempted lane change, according to a police release.

6th avenue fatal motorcycle crash.png

The motorcyclist, an adult man, was the only rider and was wearing a helmet. He has not been identified.

The eastbound lanes of 6th avenue between Wadsworth and Sheridan were closed during the initial investigation, but reopened around 11 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information who was nearby on 6th avenue Sunday evening during the crash to contact Lakewood PD.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Follow Up

Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Click here