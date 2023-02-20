Lakewood police need information in fatal 6th avenue motorcycle crash

Lakewood police are asking the public for information after a motorcyclist was killed Sunday on 6th avenue.

At around 6:45 p.m., The rider of a Harley Davidson was headed east when a dark colored Audi tried to make a lane change and forced the motorcycle rider into an SUV that was next to the cyclist, police said.

The motorcyclist collided with that SUV, lost control and went down on the shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Audi did not remain on scene and is described as a newer vehicle with LED headlights. It was unclear if the driver of the Audi made contact with the motorcycle during the attempted lane change, according to a police release.

CDOT

The motorcyclist, an adult man, was the only rider and was wearing a helmet. He has not been identified.

The eastbound lanes of 6th avenue between Wadsworth and Sheridan were closed during the initial investigation, but reopened around 11 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information who was nearby on 6th avenue Sunday evening during the crash to contact Lakewood PD.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨 Lakewood Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle between Wadsworth and Sheridan on Eastbound 6th Ave. Please avoid the area! EB 6th will be shut down at Wadsworth indefinitely during our investigation. pic.twitter.com/5llQzz71bp — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) February 20, 2023