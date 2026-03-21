Kwame Spearman — former Tattered Cover CEO, mayoral candidate — is out at Denver Book Society

Newly-opened independent bookstore Denver Book Society is cutting ties with Kwame Spearman, former Tattered Cover CEO and Denver mayoral candidate.

The departure comes as Spearman and the business have faced backlash on social media stemming from Spearman's past comments on immigration.

Spearman, who announced his departure in a Westword op-ed, didn't address the criticisms directly, but said that he had "spent the last several years trying to build and contribute in this city and across the state."

"Part of doing that is a willingness to step into the public arena," he wrote. "When you do that, you accept that sometimes you will be misunderstood, mischaracterized, or simply get things wrong."

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Kwame Spearman

Much of the backlash stems from comments Spearman made during his 2023 mayoral run, including when 9News reported that Spearman had said on conservative talk radio KNUS that Denver should restart its collaboration with immigration officials. He dropped out of the mayoral race three weeks later after ballots had already been sent out.

A post from the bookstore announcing Spearman's departure began: "We’ve heard you, and we have answers."

Owner Rich Garvin said in the post that the business exists to be a "welcoming, inclusive space for everyone," and said the 25% of proceeds from the store's "selection of books that elevate immigrant voices" will be donated to the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.

"This store is my greatest passion project; I’m sorry that personnel choices alienated the Denver community and that I failed to recognize these issues in advance," owner Rich Garvin wrote in the post.

DBS also said in social media comments that Spearman made unauthorized posts from the account.

"Posts and comments were made directly by Kwame (without authorization) in regard to his personal and political views," Denver Book Society posted in a comment. "We didn’t approve him posting from this account, how he approached this messaging, or how he engaged with our community."

In the op-ed, Spearman said his departure had always been the plan.

"The Denver Book Society is in a really good place, and it has reached the point we always intended, where I transition out of my role in the business and Rich Garvin alone leads it forward," he wrote.

"This transition is not a change in direction," he added. "It is the completion of the original plan."

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Co-Owner Rich Garvin hopes the book store will be a place that brings the community together.

Garvin said in a statement provided to Denver7 that he was the one who decided to cut ties, and that the decision should have been made sooner.

"I initially valued the perspective he brought to the project," Garvin said in the statement. "However, over time it became clear that his continued involvement was not aligned with the direction or needs of Denver Book Society. At that point, I made the decision to end the working relationship. I acknowledge that this decision should have been made earlier."

Spearman has also faced criticism for his management of formerly independent bookstore Tattered Cover, which was sold to Barnes and Noble in 2024. Spearman told Denver7 in February that he hoped to learn from his "failure" at Tattered Cover during his new venture at Denver Book Society.

Spearman's exact role at Denver Book Society prior to his departure is a bit murky. While several outlets, including Denver7, have previously described Spearman as a co-owner of the store, Garvin has now said that was never the case, describing him as a consultant in Instagram comments. Spearman's op-ed said he and Garvin were co-founders, but that Garvin was the "sole financial investor."

Garvin told Denver7 in the statement that Spearman "presented himself publicly as a partner in Denver Book Society," but that he had always been a consultant "in a leadership capacity."

"I regret that I allowed confusion around the word 'partner' as being the same as having an ownership interest to persist," Garvin said in the statement.

Spearman did not return Denver7's request for comment by the time of publication.