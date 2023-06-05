Juvenile charged in Douglas County 'car surfing' incident after teen's death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.— A juvenile is facing several charges following a deadly crash involving a “car surfing” incident last month in Douglas County, the 18th Judicial District announced Monday.

The suspect is facing two felony charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. A misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment is also being filed, the DA’s office said.

The rollover crash occurred on May 5 on Quarry Drive in Douglas County. A 16-year-old was critically injured in the crash and later died.

Witnesses told authorities the backseat passengers were hanging out of the car's windows at the time of the crash, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unknown when the juvenile was arrested. The suspect’s name and details of the case are not being released because of the suspect’s age.

The sheriff’s office has been warning about the dangerous trend of car surfing after several reported incidents over the past couple of months, including the May 5 crash.

Last week, deputies shared dashcam footage of an April 17 incident on C-470. The sheriff’s office said two teenagers were sitting on the roof of a car that was traveling more than 55 mph.

On April 17, 2023, a Douglas County deputy spotted two teenagers seated on the roof of a car, through the sunroof. The car was traveling over 55 mph on C470 near S. Quebec Street: pic.twitter.com/XD8y9TweNX — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 30, 2023

"It is crucial to understand this activity is incredibly dangerous, and the consequences can be fatal," the sheriff's office said in its warning. "No thrill or adrenaline rush is worth sacrificing your life or the lives of your friends or family members."