Juvenile charged in Douglas County 'car surfing' incident after teen's death

carsurfing.png
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
On May 12, a juvenile was spotted sitting on the rear passenger ledge of a car that was traveling near East Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Fairview Parkway.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 05, 2023
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.— A juvenile is facing several charges following a deadly crash involving a “car surfing” incident last month in Douglas County, the 18th Judicial District announced Monday.

The suspect is facing two felony charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. A misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment is also being filed, the DA’s office said.

The rollover crash occurred on May 5 on Quarry Drive in Douglas County. A 16-year-old was critically injured in the crash and later died.

Witnesses told authorities the backseat passengers were hanging out of the car's windows at the time of the crash, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unknown when the juvenile was arrested. The suspect’s name and details of the case are not being released because of the suspect’s age.

The sheriff’s office has been warning about the dangerous trend of car surfing after several reported incidents over the past couple of months, including the May 5 crash.

Last week, deputies shared dashcam footage of an April 17 incident on C-470. The sheriff’s office said two teenagers were sitting on the roof of a car that was traveling more than 55 mph.

"It is crucial to understand this activity is incredibly dangerous, and the consequences can be fatal," the sheriff's office said in its warning. "No thrill or adrenaline rush is worth sacrificing your life or the lives of your friends or family members."

