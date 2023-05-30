Douglas County Sheriff's Office warns of dangerous car surfing trend after deadly crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is warning of the dangers of "car surfing" after responding to several calls — including a deadly crash — in the past few weeks.

Car surfing is when someone rides on the outside of a moving vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies have responded to six car surfing calls in the past several weeks.

On April 17, a deputy spotted two teenagers sitting on the roof of a car via the sunroof. The car was traveling more than 55 mph on C470 near South Quebec Street, DCSO said.

On May 5, deputies responded to a rollover crash on Quarry Drive. A 16-year-old was critically injured in the crash, and later died. Witnesses told authorities the backseat passengers were hanging out of the car's windows at the time of the crash, according to DCSO.

On May 12, a juvenile was spotted sitting on the rear passenger ledge of a car that was traveling near East Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Fairview Parkway.

"It is crucial to understand this activity is incredibly dangerous, and the consequences can be fatal," the sheriff's office said in its warning. "No thrill or adrenaline rush is worth sacrificing your life or the lives of your friends or family members."

DCSO encouraged residents to speak out if they spot car surfing or find out someone is planning to car surf. For more helpful tips, click here.