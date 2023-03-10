Justice with Jessica: Will Colorado ever have year-round Daylight Saving Time?

DENVER — Go to bed early on Saturday night!

We spring forward and lose and hour of sleep on Sunday, but could this be last time we make the change? Last year, Colorado passed HB22-1297, called the "Daylight Saving Time Year Round" law.

The law states that Colorado can have year-round Daylight Saving Time only if Congress passes a law allowing states to do that, and if a number of states in our time zone decide to do the same.

Rep. Cathy Kipp, D-Larimer County, was a sponsor of the bill.

"The claim is as that if you have more light in the evening, right, like we do in the summers, people tend to be out dining and shopping," Kipp said. "People can get out of their homes and ride their bikes, or go for walks, or whatever it is they want to do in the evening when it's not so dark.”

Earlier this month, Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican, introduced the Sunshine Protection Act.

His website explains the bill this way:

"In sum, if enacted, we would not “fall back” in November and would enjoy a full year of DST, instead of only eight months."

Only some states and territories would be exempt.

If the Sunshine Protection Act becomes law, Colorado could be on the path to year-round Daylight Saving Time. The catch is — Rubio tried the same thing last year. The bill was successful in the Senate, but didn't make it past the House.

We don't know if things will be any different this year.

Some people, like Ritual Social House bartender Nicholas Polyviou, hope to see Daylight Saving Time year-round eventually. He has noticed that more people spend time outside in the late afternoons during the spring and summer months.

"When it's lighter outside, people are still walking around," he said. "They hear the music, they stop in and say, 'Hi,' have a drink, or have some food.'"

Not everyone is in favor of a time change, though.

"I just prefer to keep methods traditional," said William, a Ritual Social House patron.

Among the challenges to Daylight Saving Time is the idea that darker mornings could be dangerous to commuters and kids catching the school bus.

Others are concerned that making a wide-spread change now could be difficult and disruptive to industries that would have to adapt.

The verdict is out on whether Daylight Saving Time could become permanent in Colorado any time soon.

However, Rubio's bill has received bipartisan support in the past.

Also, a Monmouth University poll found that 2 in 3 Americans want to stop switching their clocks.