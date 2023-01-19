Watch Now
Jury convicts man of Denver teen’s shooting death

Posted at 6:33 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 20:33:12-05

DENVER — After seven hours of deliberations, a Denver jury Wednesday found a 30-year-old man guilty of the shooting death of a teenage girl more than five years ago.

Shamil Jefferson was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection with the 2017 death of Zalynnda Kassogue.

Zalynnda sat in her red jeep in the early evening of Dec. 21, when she was shot and killed in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

After killing Kassogue, Jefferson ran away from the scene and was struck by a vehicle. He continued running and was arrested the following day.

