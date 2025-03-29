Jurassic Oceans exhibit showcases huge and toothy sea creatures of the past

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has a new exhibit exploring the depths of prehistoric oceans. Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep showcases the diverse and awe-inspiring creatures that roamed the oceans from 200 million years ago to the present day.

Dr. Gussie McCracken, the museum's assistant curator of paleobotany, spearheaded efforts to create an enriching education experience.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The Long-Necked Plesiosaur grew up to 33 feet in length and roamed the oceans 203-66 million years ago.

“I’m an expert in how ecosystems change through time, especially as the climate changes, and that can really impact life all over Earth,” McCracken said. “Understanding what happened in the past can help inform what we predict about our future oceans.”

The exhibit, developed and produced by London’s Natural History Museum, features huge displays of fossils of ancient undersea life. There are full-size marine reptiles, like the long-necked plesiosaur, and comparisons to modern sea creatures like the leatherback sea turtle.

“People are going to want to know about the fantastic creatures that used to live in our oceans,” McCracken said. “Little kids are going to love the fearsome and chompy creatures that we have on display, and I think the adults are going to be able to read some facts that they didn't know.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The skull of a Mosasaur at the exhibit. They grew up to 49 feet in length and lived 121-65 million years ago.

Visitors will encounter interactive displays that they can touch and learn about how our oceans have changed over the last 200 million years.

“You see a skeleton, you see their sharp teeth, but you also get to start envisioning what they looked like and how they moved,” said McCracken. “It’s the imagination part of this exhibit that’s the most fabulous.”

Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep is open now through September 7. A special ticket is required to see the exhibit. You can find their website here if you would like to learn more about the exhibit or to buy tickets.