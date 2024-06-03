June 25 Colorado primary election ballots go in the mail this week

DENVER — Ballots for the upcoming June 25 Colorado Statewide Primary Election will on Monday begin to go out to registered voters.

Voters in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District will also be voting for a candidate to replace the seat vacated by former Representative Ken Buck.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office said County Clerks are required to mail ballots by Friday, June 7.

“Pursuant to Election Order 2024-01, the CD-4 Election will be on the same ballot as the 2024 State Primary Election. All voters in CD-4 will be able to vote in the Congressional Vacancy Election,” said the Secretary of State’s office in a release.

Voters in the June 25 primary are urged to mail back a completed ballot by June 17 or return a ballot to a drop box or voting center after June 18.

Primary day voting will happen between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 25.Colorado residents can register to vote or update their registration at this link through June 17 if they wish to receive a mailed ballot.

After June 17, Coloradans can register to vote and vote in person on the day of the primary.

"Coloradans who are affiliated with a major party – Republican or Democratic – will receive only the ballot of the party with which they are affiliated. Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for both major parties and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Minor party voters in CD-4 whose party is not holding a primary election will receive a ballot featuring only the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election," said the news release.

Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot, find a drop box or voting location and register to vote at this website.

In the June 15 primary, major party affiliated voters can cast a ballot for a candidate of the party in which they are affiliated, according to the Secretary of State.

Unaffiliated voters can cast one ballot in the Republican or Democratic primary.