Johnstown sees $1 million tax revenue jump year after Buc-ees opening

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — With fresh brisket on the menu, jerky, multiple soda options, and gas, Buc-ees' first Colorado location has made an impact on the economy of Johnstown.

On March 18, 2024, customers flooded into the first Buc-ees to experience all that the travel center had to offer. Fast-forward to more than a year later, and the store is still regularly packed with customers.

"I find myself coming here at least twice, maybe even three times a month. The gas gets me up here. It is worth the drive," shopper Andrew Brown said.

Brown calls himself a Colorado native and said Buc-ee's gives him a mix of Walmart and Cracker Barrel.

"So the shopping is crazy, I mean, I found myself doing about 80% of my Christmas shopping here," Brown said.

Brown is not the only person who loves the mega convenience store, the Mayor of Johnstown, Michael Duncan, said that 55% of Buc-ees customers travel 51 miles to visit.

"[Buc-ee's] sees the average of about 820 visits per hour, peaking around 1 p.m. or 1300 for my military folks out there," Mayor Duncan said.

Duncan said Buc-ee averages about 80,000 visitors monthly, meaning the town pulls in about $1 million worth of tax revenue a year.

"We like to reinvest into our emergency services and things that the town needs, as far as into our infrastructure as well," Mayor Duncan said.