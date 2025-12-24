JEWISHcolorado closes early due to ‘repeated antisemetic, threatening’ phone calls

DENVER – JEWISHcolorado and Staenberg-Loup Jewish Center closed early Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday after receiving “repeated antisemitic and threatening phone calls,” according to the Jewish Community Relations Council.

A digital message about the early closure went out to the community and Denver7 followed up with JEWISHcolorado, which said the calls, from an unidentified caller, began around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Denver Police Department, which was on site during the early closure, confirmed there are extra patrols on the campus.

“Antisemitism continues to show up here in Colorado, and today’s incident is another troubling example,” wrote Brandon Rattiner, Director, Jewish Community Relations Council.

Rattiner continued: “Out of an abundance of caution, JEWISHcolorado and the Staenberg–Loup Jewish Community Center closed early today while the FBI, local law enforcement, and the Secure Community Network (SCN) gather additional information. We are grateful for the swift response and coordination of our law enforcement partners.”