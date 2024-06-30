JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — A Morrison area business owner is taking matters into her own hands after Jefferson County refuses to address pothole problems impacting her restaurant.

Carolyn Autry's dream came true when she purchased the former Bear Cub Coffee & Pub outside Morrison in Jefferson County. Autry renamed the business Lynn's Whistle Stop, but just a few months later, she's dealing with significant pothole problems.

The potholes align the entrance to her business, off South Turkey Creek Road. Autry said the potholes were smaller when she purchased the shop in October, but winter storms caused them to expand. She reached out to Jefferson County for help with repairs but was denied.

"They said they've never taken care of this or maintained this," said Autry.

The county's response to Autry stated, "This area in concern regarding the potholes in the driveway entrance 6328 South Turkey Creek Road is not maintained by Jefferson County Road and Bridge and has no historical information that we have ever maintained the entrance to the business."

Denver7 reached out to Jefferson County, and a spokesperson said, "The potholes are within the business access area into the business parking lot and are, therefore, the responsibility of the business owner to maintain."

Jefferson County restaurant holds fundraiser to fix potholes they claim are on county property

Autry claims that the potholes are county property. She said a survey conducted when she purchased the building showed that her property line ended before the potholes.

"If this isn’t county property, and it’s not my property, who's property is it?" said Autry.

Although Autry disputes the county's claims, she started a fundraiser to pay for road repairs. The shop held a Corks & Kegs for a Cause event Saturday night to help raise nearly $17,000.

Autry said that filling in the potholes wasn't enough and that the entire section of the road needed to be repaved. She decided to hold the fundraiser, since time is running short. The shop's focus is on repaving the road before winter snowstorms arrive.

"This needs to get done before winter and another year of damage to it," said Autry.

Before Saturday night's fundraiser, the shop raised only $130 for road repairs. Autry said she would have to use her personal savings to pay for the road if they couldn't raise the funds in time.

You can find a link to Autry's GoFundMe here.