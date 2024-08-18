Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Jefferson County 911 using new AI tech to provide faster emergency responses

The platform can also automatically detect different languages, send a link to a caller's phone for real-time video, and has silent texting capabilities.
Jefferson County 911 is using new artificial intelligence technology to provide faster and more efficient emergency responses throughout Jefferson and Clear Creek counties.
Poster image - 2024-08-18T111118.615.jpg
Posted
and last updated

GOLDEN, Colo. — Jefferson County 911 is using new artificial intelligence technology to provide faster and more efficient emergency responses throughout Jefferson and Clear Creek counties.

At the emergency operations center, every call starts the same way.

"This is Jeffcom 911. Can you hear me?" said call taker Juanita Williams.

But after that, Williams has no idea what will come next.

"We're here to be the calm voice in the storm of people's lives," said Williams.

In the past, she took notes throughout the call, but now, new AI is helping her do that.

"This is a first in Colorado, first in the state for rolling out our advanced features here," said Chris Hill, CEO of Carbyne.

Carbyne is the new AI technology created to assist call takers.

Hill said every conversation is written out, capturing details quicker than before.

The platform can also automatically detect different languages, so there's less waiting for interpreters.

"We are applying AI to understand different tones of callers, whether they're shouting or they're screaming," said Hill.

Jefferson County 911 using new AI tech to provide faster emergency responses

Within the next two months, JeffCom911 will also be able to program this new system to address repeat calls, moving real emergencies to the top of the queue.

"We can deploy an AI bot that answers the call and says, 'Are you calling about the accident on I-70?'. You say, 'Yes, just wanted to let you know.' We're like, 'Thank you very much. Do you need any other assistance?' They're like, 'No.' We say, 'Thank you very much.' Or the bot does, and that call is handled and never has to go into the center," explained Hill.

And while he said this in no way replaces call takers, in the short time it's been up and running, Williams already sees a difference.

"We see information being generated two times as fast. I think it would be helpful for other 911 call centers to have this system," said Williams.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Task force reveals bus safety recommendations following Littleton aide's arrest
Caught on camera: Denver park ranger helps save man's life
Fort Collins begins asphalt art project in hopes of making intersection safer
CDOT reviewing work zone after semi rolls over on I-70 in Wheat Ridge, killing three people
Get Gil riding again: Denver fixture in need of new bike to get his freedom back

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.