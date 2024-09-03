Jeffco sheriff's office searching for missing man last reported walking with family on Chatfield Reservoir Dam

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 30-year-old man who was last reported walking with one of his family members on Chatfield Reservoir Dam Monday night.

30-year-old Adam Padilla. He was last seen walking with his family on the Chatfield Reservoir Dam at 7:30 p.m.



Family describes Adam as:

- 5'8"

- 185 lbs.

- Brown eyes

- Black hair

- Hispanic male

- Wearing tan khaki shorts, navy blue shirt, and a black beanie.

Adam Padilla, 30, was walking on Chatfield Reservoir Dam around 7:30 p.m. Monday when he decided to continue walking while the family member turned around and returned to the car.

"The family member called the sheriff's office because Adam never returned to the area where they parked the car," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies searched the area but did not find Padilla.

"At this point, #JCSO is concerned for his welfare since he did not reunite with his family," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on the social media site X, previously Twitter.

Padilla stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds, the Jeffco sheriff's office said. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing tan and khaki shorts, navy blue shirt and a black beanie, according to the Jeffco sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees Padilla or has more information about his possible whereabouts is asked to call 303-271-0211.