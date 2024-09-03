Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Jeffco sheriff's office searching for missing man last reported walking with family on Chatfield Reservoir Dam

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
adam padilla.png
Posted

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 30-year-old man who was last reported walking with one of his family members on Chatfield Reservoir Dam Monday night.

Adam Padilla, 30, was walking on Chatfield Reservoir Dam around 7:30 p.m. Monday when he decided to continue walking while the family member turned around and returned to the car.

"The family member called the sheriff's office because Adam never returned to the area where they parked the car," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies searched the area but did not find Padilla.

"At this point, #JCSO is concerned for his welfare since he did not reunite with his family," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on the social media site X, previously Twitter.

Padilla stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds, the Jeffco sheriff's office said. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing tan and khaki shorts, navy blue shirt and a black beanie, according to the Jeffco sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees Padilla or has more information about his possible whereabouts is asked to call 303-271-0211.

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2024-recycling-drive-promo.jpg

Community

2024 Electronics Recycling Drive