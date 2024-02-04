Watch Now
Jeffco Sheriff deputy receives minor injuries responding to I-70 crash; Eastbound lanes shut down

As of 8:20 a.m., the I-70 eastbound lanes remained closed between Lookout Mountain exit and the Morrison Road exit
Posted at 8:30 AM, Feb 04, 2024
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A sheriff’s deputy received minor injuries responding to a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 early Sunday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m., the I-70 eastbound lanes remained closed between Lookout Mountain exit and the Morrison Road exit due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to CDOT.

According to JeffCo Sheriff’s Office on social media, a deputy was arriving on the scene and received minor injuries when the deputy’s vehicle slid into a crashed semi-truck.The deputy was taken to a hospital as a precaution, said JeffCo.

CDOT recommended eastbound I-70 travelers coming out of the mountains to take the detour at exit 256 and US-40.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

