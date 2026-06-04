Jeffco Public Schools pushes back as feds renew threat to pull funding over transgender student policies

Jeffco Public Schools pushed back at the U.S. Department of Education’s allegations that the district is discriminating against girls by supporting transgender students, saying on Wednesday that the federal agency’s finding is based on an “erroneous claim.”

The district’s statement came after the Education Department again threatened to pull its federal funding over policies the Trump administration says discriminate against girls by allowing transgender students to compete in female sports and use women’s bathrooms.

The warning marks the second time this year that the agency’s Office of Civil Rights has accused the district of violating Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Education Trump admin: Jeffco Schools violate Title IX with transgender student policies Óscar Contreras

The department issued its initial warning in March, giving the district 10 days to agree to a resolution, which would have reversed any policies that permit transgender students to play sports or access facilities, including overnight accommodations.

“The department’s interpretation has no basis in the Title IX regulations and is not supported by any binding court decision,” Jeffco Public Schools said in an unsigned statement Wednesday. “At least one federal court of appeals has held that (President Donald Trump’s) executive order does not have the force of law and that it did not amend Title IX. Prior federal administrations have taken the direct opposite view — that Title IX protects transgender students’ access to school programs and facilities.”

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