Trump administration says Jeffco Public Schools is violating Title IX with its transgender student policies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Trump’s Department of Education ordered Jeffco Public Schools on Friday to reverse policies that allow transgender students to compete in girls’ sports and access girls restrooms and other accommodations, or “risk imminent enforcement action” if it does not comply.

The order came after the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) concluded that Jefffo Public Schools violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 after receiving athletic rosters from the district “indicating that male students may occupy up to 61 roster positions on girls’ sports teams.”

“Today’s findings reveal sweeping Title IX violations by Jefferson County Public Schools—denying fairness and equality to female students by allowing males into their private facilities, overnight accommodations, and athletics,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey.

The OCR gave Jeffco Public Schools 10 days to agree to a proposed resolution, including rescinding or revising its policies for transgender students, issuing a public statement that Jeffco Public Schools will comply with Title IX, and post that statement on district. school websites.

It was not immediately clear what the “imminent enforcement action” might entail.

The OCR started eyeing the second-largest school district in the state after receiving a report in June of last year alleging Jeffco Public Schools violated Title IX by “removing the safeguard” on sleeping arrangements for transgender students on overnight school trips.

Reporting from Chalkbeat Colorado shows Jeffco’s policy states that transgender students “should be assigned to share overnight accommodations with other students that share the student’s gender identity.” It also states the needs of transgender students will be assessed on a case-by-case basis to maximize their social integration, ensure their safety and comfort, and minimize stigmatization.

The Jeffco district “allegedly misleads parents by informing them that girls and boys will be separated for overnight accommodations without divulging that its definition of ‘girl’ includes boys who claim a female identity,” the department said in a news release at the time.

In a statement obtained by Chalkbeat Colorado when the investigation was announced last year, a spokesperson for the district said its policy was “grounded in Colorado’s anti-discrimination law, the regulations for which say transgender individuals should be allowed to use restrooms, locker rooms, and dormitories that are consistent with their gender identity.”

Denver7 has reached out to Jeffco Public Schools regarding Friday’s announcement but has yet to hear back.

Jeffco Public Schools not alone in showdown against Trump administration

This is the second Title IX investigation of a large Colorado school district since Trump returned to the White House last year.

In January of last year, the U.S. Department of Education announced it was investigating Denver Public Schools after the district installed an all-gender, multi-stall restroom at East High School, and later ordered the district to revert all-gender restrooms to single-sex facilities and reverse policies that allow students to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity or risk similar enforcement action.

In response, DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero vowed to protect students from a “hostile administration” as he rebuked the U.S. Department of Education’s findings that all-gender restrooms created at East High School earlier this year discriminated against girls.

No apparent enforcement action ever came from the OCR against DPS.

Calling Jeffco Public’s Schools policies “unconscionable” for allegedly prioritizing gender identity “over ensuring equal access for its female students is unconscionable,” Richey said in a statement the district “must act now to end these violations and protect future generations of girls from sex discrimination.”

“The Trump Administration will not relent until female athletes’ safety, opportunities, and equal protection under the law are fully restored,” she said.