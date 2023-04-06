JeffCo. deputies looking for dog owner after animal bites woman in the face at Home Depot in Evergreen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a dog owner whose pet reportedly bit a woman in the face at a Home Depot in Evergreen last week.

Deputies said the woman pictured above reportedly asked a customer at the Home Depot to give her dog a treat for training, but the customer was instead bit in the face.

The dog owner then reportedly left the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call (303) 271-5070. You’re asked to press 0 when prompted.