Jeffco deputies allegedly find man sleeping in stolen truck with loaded rifle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Monday morning after authorities said he was in a stolen truck and allegedly in possession of a loaded, stolen rifle.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said on social media an off-duty deputy first noticed a truck, without license plates, at around 5:30 a.m. near W 21st Ave and Eldridge Street.

On-duty deputies, who found the man sleeping inside of the truck, attempted to wake the man and then opened the driver’s side door in an attempt to talk to him.

Jeffco said once the door was opened, a deputy noticed and seized the firearm.

Investigators said the man first tried to flee the truck by rushing past the deputy on the driver’s side but instead excited the vehicle on the passenger side.

After a search, the man was discovered hiding in the yard of a nearby home, said authorities.

At 5:30 this morning, an observant off-duty deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle (due to appearance and no plates) near the intersection of W 21st Ave & Eldridge St. When on-duty deputies arrived, they approached the pick-up truck and discovered a man sleeping inside.… pic.twitter.com/UeR6W3qmGQ — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 19, 2024

The firearm, which was loaded, was later determined to be stolen as was the Ford truck in which Jeffco investigators said there were drugs that tested presumptive positive for Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

The man, who was not identified, had a no-bond felony warrant for violation of parole and was under a protective order that did not allow him to be in possession of a firearm, said Jeffco.

“He is facing multiple additional charges as a result of his recent ventures,” said investigators in a news release.