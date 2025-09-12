JCSO: Law enforcement shooting at Evergreen Walmart connected to I-70 closure at Lookout Mountain

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a law enforcement shooting at a Walmart in Evergreen is connected to a crash that has shut down eastbound Interstate 70 at Lookout Mountain.

According to the sheriff's office, a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper was involved in the shooting at the Walmart, located at 952 Swede Gulch Road. The suspect and trooper suffered minor injuries, but no one was shot, according to JCSO.

A police pursuit ensued after the shooting and ended in a crash on I-70 near milepost 254.

**ROAD CLOSURE** - (Clear Creek County, CO) Interstate 70 Eastbound near milepost 254 will be closed for an extended period of time. Alternate routes are advised. pic.twitter.com/EI40xREy4V — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) September 12, 2025

The investigation into the shooting and crash is ongoing. Denver7 has a crew at the Walmart and is working to learn more.

CSP said eastbound I-70 will be closed for an "extended" period of time.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) cameras show a large police presence, with several law enforcement vehicles blocking the roadway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time. Vehicles stuck on the roadway are being allowed to turn around, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

All of eastbound I-70 is closed at Lookout Mtn for a serious crash at the emergency truck pull off. Exit at Genesee and use US 40 next to 70 down to Morrison. pic.twitter.com/jnZHDQ4GAs — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) September 12, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated.