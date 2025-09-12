Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
JCSO: Law enforcement shooting at Evergreen Walmart connected to I-70 closure at Lookout Mountain

Denver7 has a crew at the Walmart and is working to learn more about this incident.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a law enforcement shooting at a Walmart in Evergreen is connected to a crash that has shut down eastbound Interstate 70 at Lookout Mountain.

According to the sheriff's office, a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper was involved in the shooting at the Walmart, located at 952 Swede Gulch Road. The suspect and trooper suffered minor injuries, but no one was shot, according to JCSO.

A police pursuit ensued after the shooting and ended in a crash on I-70 near milepost 254.

The investigation into the shooting and crash is ongoing. Denver7 has a crew at the Walmart and is working to learn more.

CSP said eastbound I-70 will be closed for an "extended" period of time.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) cameras show a large police presence, with several law enforcement vehicles blocking the roadway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time. Vehicles stuck on the roadway are being allowed to turn around, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

