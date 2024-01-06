Jaylynn Sherrod scores 18 to lead No. 5 Colorado past Arizona 75-74

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaylynn Sherrod scored 18 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 1:50 left, to give No. 5 Colorado a 75-74 win at Arizona.

The Wildcats had two chances to win it in the final seconds, but jumpers by Kailyn Gilbert and Breya Cunningham fell short.

Sherrod was 5 of 10 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line, making 2 of 3 free throws in the last two minutes for Colorado’s last scoring.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 5, 8pm

Quay Miller had 14 points and Aaronette Vonleh added 11, but the Buffaloes (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) had 19 turnovers, leading to 23 points for Arizona (9-5, 1-1).

Gilbert finished with 19 points and Jada Williams added 16 for Arizona, which shot 55.2% and outscored the bigger Buffaloes 48-42 in the paint.