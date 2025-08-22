Jackson Lake State Park's sandy shore and clear night skies draw campers and beachgoers

ORCHARD, Colo. — Jackson Lake State Park’s broad, sandy swim beach and quiet campsites draw visitors looking for clear night skies and easy access to boating and fishing. Jackson Reservoir, the main attraction of the park, also plays a vital role supplying water to farmland in northeast Colorado.

“It’s a fun lake. It’s close to home, and it’s an easy drive,” Ricky Allen, a Strasburg resident who camps at the park during the week, said. “76 all the way here… it’s never really crowded, even on the weekends, unless you come on the holidays.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Jackson Lake became Colorado's first state park to be certified by the International Dark Sky Association in 2020.

The park, about half an hour northwest of Fort Morgan, features nearly 250 campsites and a swim beach that ReserveAmerica ranks among the top 15 park beaches, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“It’s nice to camp. It’s quiet. All the showers and toilets are real clean,” Allen said. He added that nights spent at the park can feel peaceful and remote. “Unless people have lights on in their campers, you think you’re camping out in the middle of nowhere.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Visitors use the reservoir for many activities, like swimming, fishing, water-skiing, and jet-skiing.

Jackson Reservoir also supports agricultural irrigation in the region.

“It’s an AG lake, so the farmers use the water,” Allen said, noting that water levels fluctuate seasonally. “Less than a month ago, [the water] was way higher. It was clear up to the rocks.”

