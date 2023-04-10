Ivy Crossing Apartment Homes tenants worried about returning to complex after deadly fire

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — It's been three days since a deadly fire broke out at the Ivy Crossing Apartment Homesin unincorporated Arapahoe County.

The fire killed one person and injured five others — including three firefighters — when it broke out around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Residents who were displaced are still working to move forward after losing everything. Meanwhile, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) crews continue investigating the cause of the fire.

Victoria Grand and Gavin Langlois had lived at the complex since October. They lost everything they had, barely escaping the flames in time.

"Our exits out were on fire. And so, I slammed the door, and I said, "We need to go out the window right now,"" said Langlois.

Soon they'll have to return to the complex where it all happened.

"They wanted us to sign a new lease — four hours after this happened. We were homeless. And you know, we can't afford to get into a different place. So you know, we felt, like, forced to sign this lease or be homeless," Langlios added.

A fire inspection report obtained by Denver7 shows the complex had multiple fire code violations months before the deadly blaze. Some of the violations included missing fire extinguishers and smoke alarms.

Grand said she woke up to the smell of smoke filling their apartment — not fire alarms.

"I could hear a very, very faint fire alarm, not in the hallway. Who knows where it was coming from," she said.

SMFR said the complex had been working with the fire marshal's office to upgrade the alarm systems, but the project was not yet complete. Documents show the complex was given until April 19 to replace all of the fire extinguishers.



Grand and Langlois have keys to their new apartment but are choosing to stay in a hotel for the time being because they don't feel comfortable returning to the complex yet.

"I'm afraid that, you know, our building will burn down again, and no one will do anything again. I'm afraid to build up and acquire anything because I'm just afraid that I'm gonna lose it again," said Langlois.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's office confirmed on Monday that two men were arrested Sunday night for criminal trespassing on the property. Deputies say the suspects entered the burned building.

Grand and Langlois have created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help replace some of their belongings. To donate, click here.