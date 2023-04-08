1 dead, 4 injured in Arapahoe County apartment fire; 23 residents displaced

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead and several others are injured following an apartment fire in Arapahoe County that displaced more than 20 residents early Saturday morning.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue responded around 4 a.m. to a report of a residential fire with active flames in the hallway at Ivy Crossing Apartment Homes, located at 2470 South Quebec Street.

Update: firefighters are still working to control the fire. please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/bdWFRttLs6 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 8, 2023

Upon arrival, firefighters found numerous people trapped inside the building. One person died. Two other victims were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other with serious injuries.

Two South Metro firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, SMFR said.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue, with assistance from the Aurora and Denver fire departments, were able to get the fire under control about an hour after firefighters arrived.

The complex is made up of several buildings and is located in unincorporated Arapahoe County, just outside the Denver city line. The fire broke out in building No. 2380 and displaced 23 units.

The extent of the damage is unknown.

There's no official word on what caused the fire, which is under investigation by the SMFR Fire Marshal’s Office.