"It’s personal for me": Aurora community gathers as youth violence increases

AURORA, Colo. — "Save our youth," that’s the message a local man and a nonprofit are sending with a recent rise in youth violence in Aurora and Denver.

Denver7 spoke with community leaders Sunday ahead of an event focused on youth violence prevention and mental health awareness.

"I was just one of the kids that was running around getting in trouble, involved in drugs, gun violence," Xavier Davis said.

Davis said that after a tough upbringing and spending time in prison, he decided it was time for him to give back to his community.

"I found my purpose in doing this. I'm also a music engineer and a videographer, so that works hand in hand with the kids," Davis said.

Today, Davis said he works with youth in the juvenile justice system and the community. He said has seen more young people involved in crimes, which he attributes to local organizations not working together, Black fathers not being present, mental health and more.

"These Kids commit suicide, the fentanyl overdoses—it's more than just violence. Our kids are dying in so many ways that we're all responsible for, you know, as a community," Davis said.

He partnered with The Road Called Strate and other community leaders for a Save Our Youth event in Aurora Sunday.

"So we're paying homage to all the kids that we lost this summer, and also praying for peace for the kids as they go throughout the school year, and hopefully all the kids throughout the school year make it back to the summer of 2025," Davis said.

"I myself have two teenagers that live in this community. I grew up in this community. It’s personal for me for that reason," Keisha Williams with The Road Called Strate said.

Williams added that she hoped the event would serve as a call to action for everyone.

"We all watch the news—we know there's youth violence out there, but if we can get everyone in one place to pray for our kids, kind of create that sense of community and solidarity," Williams said.

If you would like to support The Road Called Strate's work in the community, you can attend a youth brunch fundraiser early in September.